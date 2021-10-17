Beyoncé, JAY-Z wedding looks: They don't call them music royalty for nothing; pics

Beyoncé and JAY-Z sure know how to steal everyone's thunder with their impeccable fashion sense... no matter what the occasion!

The legendary musician couple was a sight to behold as they attended a wedding in Venice, Italy, on Saturday.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z marked their attendance at D'Estrëe founder Geraldine Guiotte and Executive Vice President of Product & Communications of Tiffany & Co Alexander Arnault's wedding day.

While Beyoncé wore a mint dress and teamed it up with a black coat, Jay-Z went for a double-breasted dark suit with a white shirt and dark tie.

Queen B accessorized her look with mint heels, silver jewelry and a bedazzled circular clutch.

The two were pictured walking hand-in-hand at the wedding.

The dashing duo arrived in Italy earlier this week, reports claim. The 'Halo' singer posted photos of her and jay-Z on a boat similar to the ones in the city's canals.

The Grammy-winning singer also flaunted her gorgeous blue-and-white printed custom Dolce & Gabbana gown on her Instagram handle.

In one of her other looks, Queen B nailed a black Alice + Olivia blazer, vintage Jean Paul Gaultier top and Saint Laurent pants ensemble.

Recently, Beyoncé looked regal at the Los Angeles premiere of JAY-Z-produced movie 'The Harder They Fall'. She was seen wearing a green gown with a black bodice and thigh-high slit.

On the red-carpet for this same event, JAY-Z reportedly said, "We support each other. That's what we do."

Beyoncé's mother Tina Knowles agreed, adding, "It's a family night."

