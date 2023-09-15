AI and Machine Learning in women's health management: Pioneering the future

In the ever-evolving realm of healthcare, a transformative revolution is unfolding, one that centres on addressing the unique needs and complexities faced by women. At its core, this paradigm shift finds its epicentre in the convergence of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), poised to redefine the landscape of women's health, both in terms of its management and celebration.

Unveiling the Power of Early Detection and Diagnosis

Mammography, a cornerstone of breast health, is on the verge of a new era driven by AI-driven innovations. A recent preliminary study has highlighted the remarkable potential of AI in the field of breast cancer detection. Published in The Lancet Oncology, this study provides compelling evidence that AI can significantly enhance doctors' abilities to identify breast cancers through mammograms. Collaborating with radiologists, AI managed to identify 20 per cent more cancers compared to radiologists working alone.

Equally promising, integrating AI resulted in a significant 44 per cent reduction in radiologists' workload. While this study emphasises AI's strength as a robust tool, it equally underscores the indispensable value of radiologists' clinical expertise, suggesting that AI should be embraced as a supportive assistant rather than a replacement. The study's findings resonate with AI's broader potential across various medical applications, showcasing its ability to rapidly and consistently process large amounts of data.

These outcomes open up further avenues for exploration and collaboration between AI systems and medical professionals, envisioning a future where AI enhances specialists' ability to decipher complex health issues such as breast cancer, ultimately leading to improved patient outcomes through early detection.

Crafting Personalised Precision: Tailoring Treatment for Women

Analysing individual patient data through AI-powered methods allows tailored treatment approaches for women. Doctors can create personalised treatment plans by factoring genetic markers, lifestyle habits, and medical history into consideration thanks to AI. With personalised medicine, this strategy offers the possibility of enhancing healthcare for women by mitigating risks and meeting their specialised needs. Personalised medicine made possible by AI holds great promise for those affected by endometriosis, who number in the countless.

Mastering Menstrual Cycles: Beyond Fertility

AI technology has become a crucial ally for women in understanding and tracking their menstrual cycles, supporting fertility planning, and more. Employing AI algorithms, apps like Flo and Clue offer predictions about ovulation, furnish fertility intelligence, and provide personalised suggestions focused on optimising reproductive wellness. With this growth, women have the freedom to decide about their reproduction route, choosing knowledgeable resolutions connected to family planning or clinical intervention if important.

Supporting Pregnancy: Continuous Vigilance and Intervention

Throughout pregnancy, real-time vigilance and proactive assistance are vital for ensuring maternal well-being. This is especially important when addressing conditions like gestational diabetes, which affects 10–14 per cent of pregnancies in the UK, according to a recent report by the Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group UK (DIPSI). After giving birth, women often experience various changes, including ongoing concerns such as urinary incontinence due to weakened pelvic muscles and discomfort resulting from routine practices like episiotomies during vaginal deliveries. Unfortunately, post-pregnancy care often lacks attention, leaving women uninformed about potential complications.

The introduction of AI holds promise for tackling these challenges by enabling real-time monitoring and tailored interventions. AI-powered systems can provide customised insights, continuous health monitoring, and personalised exercise routines to mitigate risks. By highlighting the often overlooked aspect of post-pregnancy outcomes, AI-driven support has the potential to empower women by effectively managing risks and enhancing their overall well-being.

Supporting Mental Health: AI as an Open-Minded Companion

Utilising AI as an open-minded mental health companion presents an innovative avenue full of potential. AI offers continuous accessibility, delivering immediate assistance outside of traditional therapy hours. It creates a non-judgmental space where women can openly express thoughts and emotions, serving as a refuge for those hesitant to share their feelings. Through unbiased listening, AI provides validation and understanding, along with tailored coping mechanisms aligned with cultural inclinations and individual needs.

A recent survey conducted by the mental health platform miindmymiind.com revealed that a significant number of women recognise the need for psychological support but are reluctant to seek professional help. Among the surveyed women, approximately 62 per cent acknowledged the need for psychological support, yet only 9 per cent actually sought professional assistance. This pattern aligns with previous studies highlighting the increasing prevalence of mental illness in women, with one in five women experiencing common mental disorders such as anxiety and depression.

AI's ability for mood monitoring, crisis intervention, and delivering mental health educational content equips women with the tools to take proactive steps in managing their mental well-being. In immersive experiences, AI-driven virtual reality platforms can facilitate exposure therapy, supporting women in navigating and moderating anxieties specific to their cultural and societal context.

However, while AI holds significant promise, its role should be one of support, not a substitute for human interaction and expert guidance. Ethical considerations, data privacy, and well-informed user consent are crucial when developing AI applications tailored to the mental health needs of women. Collaborative efforts involving AI experts, mental health professionals, and individuals with relevant experiences are essential for creating culturally attuned and effective AI-driven mental health support systems. By fostering this collaborative synergy, AI can become a trusted companion, offering invaluable support as women navigate their unique paths towards mental well-being.

The rise of AI and ML in women's health management marks an era of personalised, proactive, and empowering care. Real-world examples underscore the profound impact these technologies have across the spectrum of women's health — from early detection and customised treatment to enhancing mental health support and advancing research. As we move forward, collaboration among healthcare experts, researchers, technologists, and policymakers will be crucial in unlocking the full potential of AI and ML. Together, we are shaping a future where women's health is revered, strengthened, and safeguarded, and where AI and ML stand as steadfast allies on this remarkable journey.

(Authored by Ms Sigal Atzmon, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Medix Global)

