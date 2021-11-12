Adele on divorce: It devastated me, I was embarrassed for not doing a good job

If you know Adele's music, then you know she is not the type to shy away from speaking her truth.

In a recent cover story with a magazine, the British pop star talked about how her life has changed in the last few years, especially since her divorce from Simon Konecki, who she has shares her 9-year-old son Angelo with.

Adele said in the interview that the divorce left her devastated; embarrassed.

"I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. I don’t know if it was because my Saturn return or if it was because I was well and truly sort of heading into my 30s, but I just didn’t like who I was. I didn’t really know myself. I thought I did. But I just didn’t like who I was," she told the magazine.

Adele also struggled wih the fact that her personal life was suddenly so public.

“It made me really sad. Then having so many people that I don’t know, know that I didn’t make that work...it f**king devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job," she said of the coverage her divorce got.

It was only after her split that she relocated to Los Angeles and started befriending people from the entertainment industry, including Nicole Richie and Jennifer Lawrence.

“They humanized me because I had avoided talking to anyone that was ever famous in any capacity, because I was like, ‘Well, I’m not famous.’ I’m very British like that. We never spoke about work, which was amazing, because most of the time when I catch up with someone, they want to know all about my work, and I’m like, 'I don’t want to talk about that. Can we talk about something else? I’m knackered'," she explained.

Adele is currently dating sports agent Rich Paul, and talked about the overall dating scene in L.A.

"I lasted five seconds [dating here]. You can’t set me up on a f**king blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’ There’ll be paparazzi outside and someone will call [gossip site] DeuxMoi, or whatever it’s f**king called! It ain’t happening," she joked.

Adele is gearing up for the release of her studio album '30' on November 19, after the same got delayed by over a year due to the pandemic.

“If it wasn’t coming out now, I think I probably would never put it out. I know I would’ve changed my mind and been like, ‘It’s moved on. Let’s start the next album.’ And I couldn’t do that to this album. I feel like it deserves to come out," she concluded.