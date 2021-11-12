Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' star, dies at 89

The actor, best known for playing John Abbott on 'The Young and the Restless', died on November 9 after a brief illness, reports confirm.



"On behalf of the entire company of The Young and the Restless, we send our deepest sympathies to the Douglas family on the passing of Jerry Douglas. Jerry came to Y&R in 1982 with an impressive resume of credits. Our show was lucky to have an actor of his caliber join the Y&R cast and introduce the audience to the iconic Abbott family. His contribution to the legacy of Y&R as Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott is still felt to this day. He will be sorely missed," Anthony Morina, Executive Producer on 'The Young and the Restless' said in a statement.

Douglas started his acting career after graduating from Brandeis University. He later studied acting in New York City, and also screenwriting and playwriting.



Douglas joined the cast of 'The Young and the Restless' in March of 1982 and played the role of the wealthy chairman of Jabot Cosmetics and single father who played aa huge role in his children's adult life. His character died in 2006, but Douglas made a cameo appearance as his character's ghost, with his last recorded act being in 2016.



Jerry Douglas is survived by his wife of 37 years, three children, and two grandchildren.

