Coronji Calhoun, Halle Berry’s co-star in Oscar-winning ‘Monster’s Ball', dies at 30

Coronji Calhoun, who played the overweight son of Halle Berry and Sean Combs in 2001 film 'Monster’s Ball', has died. He was 30.

That film was his sole acting credit and he had earned rave reviews for his portrayal of an obese child on screen.

Also read: Astroworld: Bharti Shahani, Indian pupil, becomes 9th victim to lose her life

Calhoun reportedly died on October 31. His mother, Theresa Bailey, revealed in the description of the GoFundMe page for him that states she is seeking financial help “as we prepare to give Coronji a sacred celebration of life.”

Halle Berry and Lee Daniels, one of the producers on 'Monster’s Ball', have made donations of $3,394 each, according to the page.

"We are blown away by the outpouring of love the community and Coronji’s adopted family has shown during our process of grief. While the financial burden has been lifted, we still mourn the loss of my son. As we close this chapter, we ask that in your remembrance of him, you remember to love your neighbor as yourself, because that is what Coronji did for his entire community," Bailey wrote.

As per reports, the young actor died of heart failure and lung problems.

Also read: Jerry Douglas, 'Young and the Restless' star, dies at 89

Calhoun was just 10 with no prior acting experience when he was cast as Tyrell Musgrove in 'Monster’s Ball'. Berry became the first Black actress to win the Best Actress Oscar for her role as Leticia Musgrove: a woman who was in a relationship with prison corrections officer (Billy Bob Thornton), the same man who had assisted in her husband’s execution.

In a 2002 interview, Berry recalled something heartbreaking while talking about having to belittle him on screen for being big.

“It was hard because he said something really heartbreaking to us: Marc and I were talking to him, saying this is just a movie, and I kept saying, ‘Everything I do and say, it’s not real, I really think you’re wonderful.’ And he said, ‘Well, whatever you do to me, Halle Berry, it isn’t going to be worse than what the kids at school do to me.'”

Also read: Marvel gives 'Hawkeye' a holiday season makeover



Coronji Calhoun is survived by his mother, son and stepson.