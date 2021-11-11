They don't call Adele the sass queen for nothing; check her out in those all-white pantsuits!

Adele may keep her public appearances to a bare minimum but that does not lessen her fans love for her, or her envy-evoking wardrobe!

In the upcoming 'Adele One Night Only TV' special, we will get to see the life and times of one of the greatest musicians of all time. And, in the recently released sneak-peak footage from the two-hour program--which airs on CBS and Paramount+ on Nov. 14--the "Easy on Me" singer looks every bit the boss lady she is believed to be in an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The 'Easy On Me' can be seen donning an all-white, crystal-embellished pantsuits lining both the jacket and her pants.

Making a rather bold statement, Adele opts for pointed-toe slingback pumps in white instead of playing safe and going with a bolder, contrasting colour. She finished the look with a cream-colored top under her jacket and teardrop-shaped pendant earrings.

If the appearance is so regal, can you imagine how captivating the main interview's going to be?!

Check out her look in these Instagram posts: