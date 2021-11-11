Zoya Akhtar to direct ‘The Archies’ comic book adaptation for Netflix

Indian Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar is all set to collab with streaming giant Netflix for a coming of age drama.



The live-action musical film is based on Archie Comics character Archie Andrews and will be set in 1960s India. Netflix made the big announcement today.

Zoya’s company Tiger Baby Films will also co-produce it with Graphic India.



"I am super excited to have the chance to bring The Archies to life. It was a large part of my childhood and teenage years. The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous.

"I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic and yet resonates with the young adults today," Akhtar said.



Talking about a new collaboration Zoya Akhtar, Archie Comics CEO/Publisher Jon Goldwater said in a statement, "It's a huge source of pride that the Archie Comics characters and stories resonate with fans globally, and especially in India, for more than 50 years. We are thrilled to partner with Netflix and trust Zoya Akhtar and her creative team to deliver a truly unique and exciting take on Archie and friends through the lens of Indian cinema. We know that these characters have global appeal and translating them into other settings and cultures is just the start of what we have planned for future multimedia adaptations," he said.

The popular comics feature the adventures of teenagers Archie Andrews, Betty Cooper, Veronica Lodge, Jughead Jones and Reggie Mantle – in the fictional town Riverdale.



Zoya has previously worked with Netflix for anthology films 'Lust Stories' (2018) and 'Ghost Stories' (2020).