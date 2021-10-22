Adele chooses between Prince Harry and Prince William; find out who!

British music royalty Adele has been asked to pick between the two princes--Prince harry and Prince prince William--and the queen of pop has spoken!

During Vogue's 73 questions game, the 'Hello' singer played the game of this or that, in which celebrities give fans a look inside their home while answering personal questions.

From choosing Beyonce's top three albums to picking the band Blur over Oasis--and its lead singer Liam Gallagher over his brother Noel--Adele stopped at nothing.

When asked to choose between Prince Harry and Prince William, the 'Easy On Me' singer took a little while to respond.

"Prince...Harry," Adele said, before getting it together and smiling.

The Granny-winning singer has always been vocal about her crush over Prince Harry.

"I'm after Prince Harry. I know I said I wouldn't go out with a ginger, but it's Prince Harry! I'd be a real duchess then. I'd love a night out with him, he seems like a right laugh," she told a magazine back in 2011.

Adele is dating sports agent and Klutch Sports Group founder Rich Paul after her divorce from Simon Konecki. In one of her interviews, she said, "He's great. He's so f**king funny. He's so smart, you know."

"Rich just incredibly arrived. I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want," she added.

