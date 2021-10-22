Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg greet Indian fans with 'Namaste' in 'Uncharted' trailer: Watch

As Hollywood actors--Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg--release the new trailer of their upcoming film 'Uncharted', fans are extra happy over the duo's special intro.

You ask why? Well, Tom Holland started the video with a special message for his Indian fans and greeted them with a hearty 'Namaste, India'. Mark Wahlberg joined in, too.

The film 'Uncharted' is the official adaptation of a popular video game by the same name and will release on February 18, 2022. This action-adventure was delayed numberous times because of the ongoing pandemic.

In India, 'Uncharted' will release in four languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The movie is directed by Ruben Fleischer of 'Zombieland' and 'Venom' fame.

Tom Holland will be seen playing the role of young Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg will essay the role of Sully: a treasure hunter and mentor to Drake. Sophia Ali is set to portray Chloe Frazer, a fortune hunter.

'Uncharted' will also see Antonio Banderas and Tati Gabrielle in pivotal roles.

Watch the trailer, and their special greeting for Indian fans, here: