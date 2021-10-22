Kajol trolled for celebrating DDLJ's 26 years when Shah Rukh Khan's son is in trouble

On October 20, Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan’s film ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ completed 26 years. The film which catapulted both the actors to massive fame in India and overseas and made the most famous onscreen couple of the time, was a big hit in terms of pop culture influence and box office numbers.

With the film clocking these momentous years, Kajol took to social media to post a video featuring a scene from the film to mark the day. She posted the iconic train scene of Raj and Simran from DDLJ. She captioned it: “Simran caught the train 26years back and we are still thanking everyone for all this love..#26YearsOfDDLJ”.

However, fans of Shah Rukh Khan did not like it. They got upset as Shah Rukh Khan’s eldest son Aryan Khan is currently under investigation in a drugs related case and is in judicial custody. Opinion| Aryan Khan and the price of stardom

They trolled the actress for not supporting her “best friend” in these tough times. One user wrote, “Samiran, Raj is not in a good mood, help him,” while another wrote, “Sorry But Why Don’t You Support SRK?”. Another user commented, “I hoped that you would stand with SRK in this hard times ,,,, but We didn’t see anything from your side at least in social media … I was your fan ma’m but now...".

As for Aryan Khan’s case, celebrities from Bollywood and otherwise have come out in support of the family and Shah Rukh Khan’s son including Hrithik Roshan, Swara Bhasker, Hansal Mehta. Salman Khan has visited Shah Rukh Khan several times during this ordeal. Aryan Khan talks to parents Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan for 10 minutes over video call

While Aryan is still in judicial custody, the Narcotics Control Bureau asked another star kid to come for questioning last night-- Ananya Panday. She came to the office along with her father Chunkey Panday.