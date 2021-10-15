Aryan Khan talks to parents Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan for 10 minutes over video call

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection to a cruise drug case earlier this month. Currently, Khan is held at the common barrack at Arthur road jail after he tested negative for COVID-19.



Reportedly, the star kid has done a video call with his parents–Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan and also received a money order worth ₹4,500-maximum amount of money that can be sent to someone in jail.

Aryan was also allowed a 10-minute supervised video call with his family. According to reports, due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, jail inmates can’t meet their families and can only do a video call twice or thrice a month.

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Aryan and seven others during a raid at a party on a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai on October 2.



Aryan’s bail plea will now be pronounced on October 20 by the sessions court in Mumbai.



Meanwhile, several Bollywood celebrities including Farah Khan, Suniel Shetty, Swara Bhaskar, Sussanne Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Raveena Tandon and Pooja Bhatt have spoken in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family amid Aryan's arrest.