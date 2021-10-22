Gal Gadot's impressed with Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz's superhero looks

'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot is mighty impressed with both Robert Pattinson's 'Batman' look and Zoe Kravitz's 'Catwoman' attire.

The global star has given a thumbs up to actor Robert Pattinson as the new Batman and Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman at an event at the Academy Museum where she was asked if she had seen the new 'The Batman' trailer.

Also read: Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg greet India with 'Namaste' in 'Uncharted' trailer

"Rob looks amazing. I love his voice and I love the whole tone of everything. And I love Zoe. She looks incredible. She's a sweetheart. She's a talented woman. And I'm so happy to have another female as a comrade," said Gadot of Pattinson and Kravitz, according to Variety.

As for Gadot's opinion on an all-female superhero movie with 'Wonder Woman'?

"That's a good question. We should ask (DC Films president) Walter Hamada. Actually, I'm going to write that in my notes to ask him," she reportedly replied.

Also read: 'Work Queen': Justin Bieber hails wife Hailey for her red carpet look

