6 bridal fashion lessons to take from newly-wed Britney Spears

Longtime lovers Britney Spears and Sam Asghari embraced matrimony with open arms and took wedding vows in an intimate ceremony on Thursday in Southern California. Both Spears and Asghari collaborated with iconic Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace and wore bespoke Versace designs on their D-day. And together, they left fashion critics and aficionados impressed with a gown and a tuxedo that exuded elegance, opulence, and glamour.

For every bride, the biggest concern on their D-Day is to look their absolute best. From their makeup to their outfit, everything should be on point. They plan for months and weeks to curate their dream wedding look and a lot of effort goes into the process.

While celebrities have an entourage of designers, stylists, and MUAs to help them curate breathtaking looks, most brides have to rely on blogs and articles. To make your search a bit easier, we have listed some style tips that you can take from the American singer's bridal look. Read on!

Fashion tips for brides-to-be

Go bold or go home

Be it the neckline, sleeves, or the whole structure of the wedding gown, Gen Z brides are all about going bold with their sartorial picks. Just like Britney, you can ditch the traditional wedding gown for a more scandalous, fashion-forward, sassy, and dramatic one. If a deep V-neckline is what makes you feel gorgeous, go for it and keep the sweetheart necklines aside. The same goes for other features of your gown too.

Go light on the jewelry

The worst thing you can do to your wedding look is over-accessorize. Wearing tons of jewelry can be distracting with a white wedding gown, which is why experts suggest that we keep our accessory game subtle on our D-day.

Just like Britney, you can opt for simple yet stunning jewelry pieces. For those unaware, the American singer wore a 27-carat heart-shaped diamond necklace, a 23-carat diamond tennis bracelet, and a pair of 8-carat diamond earrings designed by Stephanie Gottlieb on her D-day.

Ditch hair buns and updos

While most hairstylists will suggest that you pull your hair back and opt for a sleek bun for your wedding gown, I suggest you do the opposite.

Be like Britney and flaunt your wavy tresses with your beautiful white wedding gown. After all, are buns and updos not boring?

Bold eyes but subtle lips

Once you are sure about your wedding dress, you must keep a hair and makeup trial to finalize the D-day look. If you want to take makeup cues from Britney's wedding look, we suggest that you opt for subtle lips and bold kohl-rimmed eyes.

Make sure that you have a flawless foundation base. Apply highlighter on the highest points of your face and don't forget the blush.

Long veils are never out-of-fashion

Can we ever get tired of super-long veils? Absolutely, not! Britney wore a massive 15-foot-long veil and left everyone wonderstruck. For your D-day, go for the longest veil you can find in stores. It's a classically beautiful element of bridal fashion that never goes out of style.

Match well with your groom

Britney made sure that her gown complements her groom's style and so should you. Either opt for the same designer and ask for matching wedding outfits or simply get some elements added to your looks.

For his big day, Sam wore a black wool tuxedo custom-made by Atelier Versace. It featured a double-breasted peak lapel jacket with silk satin details and pants with a banded belt. He wore the tuxedo with a white shirt and matching black silk bowtie.

Britney Spears' gown was crafted in a delicate white silk cady and it featured a portrait neckline that perfectly wrapped around her shoulders.

The highlight of the wedding gown was its corset boning that narrowed at the waist and gave the singer a cinched look.

It also featured a front leg-slit and some pleats in the back that cascaded into a 10-foot train. The diva completed her bridal look with a massive 15-foot veil.