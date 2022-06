The 2022 MTV Awards, the biggest Hollywood night for winning the highly coveted golden popcorn awards, celebrated fans’ favourite shows, stars, and films with all the pomp and glamour.

The event saw biggies of the industry like Paris Hilton, Olivia Rodrigo and Sydney Sweeney walk the red carpet in all style and dazzle. Scroll down to see the best-dressed celebs from the MTV Awards 2022 red carpet.