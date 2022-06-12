Drew Barrymore shares a heartwarming note on Britney Spears's intrepid journey post her wedding

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have started their new chapter of life. The couple who have been dating for six years now, said 'I do' in front of their close friends in a fairytale wedding held at Spears' California home.



Spears and Sam have together crossed the biggest hurdle of their life - Britney's conservatorship that prevented the couple from marrying, children among many other things. Now, reacting to her court battle and after seeing her fairytale wedding emotional Drew Barrymore, who is a close pal of Britney has penned a short yet beautiful note for her BFF.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the famous host shared a slew of photos and videos from the wedding festivities.



The photos and video featured Drew, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Britney, Paris Hilton, Sam and others and all together they danced, sang and just enjoyed Britney's special day.

Sharing the photos, Drew wrote, ''What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale. And that’s exactly

what Britney did! I couldn’t be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!''

After her 13-year-long conservatorship ended, Spears and Sam together are just living their life to the fullest - first, they got engaged, then planned a baby, but unfortunately, she suffered a miscarriage and now a dreamy wedding.



Britney and Sam tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Britney's California home on June 9 and it was a starry affair. This is the third time when the Queen of pop got married. In 2004, she got married to her childhood pal Jason Alexander, who crashed her wedding and later, she tied the knot with singer Kevin Federline, together they share two boys - Sean Preston and Jayden James.



However, the pop stars' estranged family, Jamie & Lynne Spears, and her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears were not invited to the party. He son Sean and Jayden were also not part of the ceremony.