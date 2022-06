Versace's elegence

Britney is looking just adorable in Versace white colour gown made by none other than Donatella Versace herself. The off-shoulder gown has a deep plunging gown and her long veil gave us a princess vibe. She accessorized her look with a white choker and she was also wearing white gloves with white pearls on them. The pop star did her blonde colour hair in soft curls on her shoulder.

Many more from the wedding has taken the internet by storm. Talking about Sam, he was looking dapper in a black tuxedo which he paired with a white shirt and black bow tie.

(Photograph:Twitter)