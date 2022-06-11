Paris Hilton turned down POTUS Joe Biden's DJ gig to attend Britney Spears' wedding

For Paris Hilton, nothing comes before friendship and her actions prove the same.

In the latest episode of 'This is Paris' podcast that released on Friday (June 10), the star revealed that she declined an invitation to DJ at President Joe Biden’s Summit of Americas dinner at the Getty Villa in Los Angeles to attend Britney Spears’ and Sam Asghari‘s wedding.

“I was actually asked to DJ for the president and all of the other presidents from around the world for the dinner,” she said, “but this was more important to me.”

Hilton then added that she had been keeping hush about the wedding for a week. “[I] was keeping it top secret all week,” she said.

“Literally, I did not tell anyone, not even the people I asked [for] dresses that were sent, my whole team, my glam, my driver, everyone,” Hilton added.

The diva didn't reveal much about the D-day but she did share that she is super happy for her friend Britney who is finally married to her soulmate.

“And I’m not going to go into any details because it was the princess bride’s night and that’s her story to tell, but all I can say is that I’m so incredibly happy for her,” Paris said.

“She looked stunning and it just made me so happy to see that she found her fairytale,” she added.

Also read: Amber Heard gets off private jet in first sighting post Johnny Depp defamation trial

On Thursday, Britney and Sam tied the knot at the singer's home in Los Angeles. Madonna, Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, and Donatella Versace were in attendance. Paris attended the wedding with her new husband Carter Reum.

Paris and Britney have always been close. The two have stayed friends through the tough and difficult times. And, people often give an example of their friendship while talking about strong celebrity bonds.