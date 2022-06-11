Amber Heard gets off private jet in first sighting post Johnny Depp defamation trial

On Thursday, the 'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard was spotted in public for the first time since her defamation trial with her ex-husband Johnny Depp reached a verdict.

Exactly, eight days after the jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages in the trial, the actress was photographed at New Jersey's Teterboro Airport.

As per a report by TMZ, Heard was in New York City for meetings earlier in the day and caught a flight from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., before returning to her rental home in Virginia.

Photos of the actress' latest outing are doing rounds on social media.

Meanwhile, Depp fans aren't too happy and they are making their opinion known on social media. Since Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft claimed in a previous interview that the actress cannot afford to pay $10 million in damages to Depp, netizens are bashing the actress for flying private and not commercial.

One netizen tweeted, "I think it’s hypocritical of Amber Heard to claim she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and the charities she used for clout but can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, pr team and a 22k a month mansion."

I think it’s hypocritical of Amber Heard to claim she has no money to pay Johnny Depp and the charities she used for clout but can afford a YSL purse, a private jet, pr team and a 22k a month mansion. pic.twitter.com/iamKdgK6YS — Mariam (@mimasdiaries) June 10, 2022

Another wrote, "So tmz just posted that amber heard flew on a PRIVATE jet to Washington and got escorted by a vip suv. so much for a broke woman who can’t afford paying for charity “because she was sued”. (sic)"

so tmz just posted that amber heard flew on a PRIVATE jet to Washington and got escorted by a vip suv. so much for a broke woman who can’t afford paying for charity “because she was sued” 🤡 pic.twitter.com/vcMJNASVbF — carpe (@salveogvm) June 10, 2022

Minutes after the jury announced their verdict in the defamation lawsuits of Depp and Heard, the actress posted a statement on her official Instagram handle.

The statement read, "The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I’m heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."

She further added, "I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously."

