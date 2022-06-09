Birthday girl Sonam Kapoor’s maternity fashion is all about comfort and style. See pics

Updated: Jun 09, 2022, 03:55 PM(IST)

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always kept her fashion game up. 2022 is a special year for her as she is pregnant with her first child. Sonam, who is currently enjoying her third trimester, has been dropping stunning pictures on Instagram ever since she and her husband Anand Ahuja made an announcement of their pregnancy. 

The actress, till now, has flaunted her baby bump in a number of breathtaking ensembles and, of course, she did it in style. On her 37th birthday, here are Sonam’s game-changing maternity looks. Scroll down to see.
 

Sonam Kapoor in a black bodysuit 

Sonam Kapoor, on March 21, took to her Instagram account to make an announcement about her pregnancy. She shared some pictures of herself featuring Anand Ahuja in a black bodysuit, accentuating her curves. She can be seen resting on a couch with her head on her husband’s lap and hand on her baby bump. Sonam’s pregnancy glow is visible as she smiles for the camera. 

Sharing the happy news, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you," followed by heart emojis and hashtags everydayphenomenal and comingthisfall2022. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor oozing divinity in a pearl-studded ensemble

Sonam looked stunning in a pristine ivory gown designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.Along with the luxe ivory silk saree featuring pearl detailing along the borders, she wore a bandeau blouse that allowed her to flaunt her growing bump fashionably. The diva accessorised the look with statement jewellery and looked absolutely royal. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor radiates elegance in a peach breezy gown 

In the early months of her pregnancy, Sonam, in another post, flaunted her baby bump in a peach floral gown. Sonam nailed this simple yet elegant look. The dress had a square neckline with a drawstring waist, making it a comfy and stylish look for prospective moms. 

Sharing a few pictures, the actress wrote, "Obsessed with you @anandahuja. #everydayphenomenal." Anand Ahuja can be seen being smitten by her beauty. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor a vision to behold in black kaftan

The bollywood diva for another photoshoot wore a beautiful embroidered black see-through kaftan with lace details featuring a black bralette. She finished the look with dark kohl eyes and red lip shades. While flaunting her baby bump, the diva posed gracefully for the lens. 

"Kaftan life with my", Sonam wrote as she shared some stunning photos. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor looked chic in a casual pantsuit 

After a few weeks of announcing the pregnancy, Sonam was seen in a casual blue pantsuit from Paul Smith’s menswear collection. She carried the business look in style. "Ready for the new @vegnonveg store launch with the cutest date. Love you @anandahuja so proud of you," she captioned her post. 
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor looks beautiful in an off-white satin skirt

In the latest photoshoot, Sonam took her maternity fashion to another level with designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s satin ensemble. The off-white satin skirt is delicately embellished with pearls and sequins, featuring layered long trails. The actress can be seen flaunting her baby bump beautifully. Styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, Sonam finished the look with her hair decorated with pearls. 

Sharing some images, Sonam wrote: "On the cusp of motherhood and at the brink of my birthday, I'm choosing to dress how I feel -Pregnant & Powerful, Bold & Beautiful... Thanks @abujanisandeepkhosla for draping women in outfits that bring out the most fierce and the most sensual parts of their femininity. Creative Concept by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla."
 

(Photograph:Instagram)

