Birthday girl Sonam Kapoor’s maternity fashion is all about comfort and style. See pics

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always kept her fashion game up. 2022 is a special year for her as she is pregnant with her first child. Sonam, who is currently enjoying her third trimester, has been dropping stunning pictures on Instagram ever since she and her husband Anand Ahuja made an announcement of their pregnancy.

The actress, till now, has flaunted her baby bump in a number of breathtaking ensembles and, of course, she did it in style. On her 37th birthday, here are Sonam’s game-changing maternity looks. Scroll down to see.

