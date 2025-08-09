/Hair Transplant: Myths vs Facts decoded by expert, know key parameters and procedures

Hair fall is a common concern, and many turn to age-old remedies for reducing hair loss and encouraging healthy regrowth. But nowadays many are still wanting to give hair transplantation a try. But, at the same time, several have misconceptions about this method for retaining hair. Let's dig into what expert has to say about myths and facts of hair transplants.

Expert on differentiating between myths and facts of hair transplants

When asked what are the common myths encountered and how does DHI aim to educate patients on the realities of these procedures, the expert stated, " at DHI consistently challenges popular misconceptions around hair restoration. The most persistent myth about hair transplants is that they are painful, that they leave visible scars, or that they have a long recovery period. Many people believe the results will be temporary or look unnatural.

"In reality, these fears are based on older, more invasive methods like the strip-based FUT technique. With the Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) method, we perform procedures that are minimally invasive, pain-free, and leave no scarring. Patients are quite surprised when they learn they can resume normal activities the next day".

Another misconception stated is that anyone with a medical degree can perform a transplant, or worse, that technicians can handle it independently. However, at DHI, only rigorously trained, certified doctors perform the procedure, end to end, which includes transparency and patient education, which is an ethical duty.

DHI also spoke about adhering to rigorous protocols around safety checks, one-time use instruments, and strict sterilisation standards. Also integrated more stringent PPE norms and increased the frequency of sanitation cycles in all our clinics. Every clinic was retrofitted to allow for greater physical distancing without disrupting the clinical workflow.

Details individuals should know before opting for hair loss treatment

A detailed 29-step diagnostic evaluation, including donor and recipient area analysis, hair count, and even the percentage of follicles in the telogen (resting) phase. Only after this can they discuss a course of action.