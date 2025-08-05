People are calling for boycott of Ulta Beauty because of a ‘Genderqueer’ Netflix Star. Details

Ulta Beauty is facing backlash for choosing Jonathan Van Ness to promote its hair products. The brand is extremely huge in the United States and caters to women. However, Van Ness, who uses he/him, she/her, and they/them pronouns, now has a hair care line at Ulta, leaving people miffed. Several Americans are angry to see Ulta picking Ness when its main market is women. A video shared by the brand shows Ness walking inside a store and greeting employees. They don't share in Ness's excitement, as is apparent in the videos. The staff then pull back a curtain and Van Ness lets out a loud scream of excitement, seeing products with his image on them. Soon after, #BoycottUltaBeauty started trending on social media. People are asking why a brand meant for women would pick Ness to promote its products. "This is Ulta. The huge beauty chain that women all across America shop at monthly. Is this what you want your wife, girlfriend, or daughter to look like or aspire to? Are they promoting beards in women? Just boycott Ulta," a social media post read. Also Read: Trump backs ‘HOTTEST’ Sydney Sweeney amid American Eagle ad controversy, states Taylor Swift is ‘no longer hot’

“Ulta does not know or respect women”: Social media slams Ulta Beauty

Others are calling this partnership a blatant attack on women. Why won't the brand choose a woman? Several people asked on social media. "Seriously, ladies, we are being marketed too – by a beauty company – by way of male fetish autogynephilia. This is sick. Ulta does not know or respect women. Spend your hard earned dollars somewhere else." Another user called it "a hate crime against women." The woman wrote, "I stopped buying from them years ago. Takes more work but I refuse to do anything that supports this debauchery. This is, and always will be an attack on real women." "I don't care where you come from or what you believe, this is nothing more than hate crimes against women. A population abused for centuries," she added. Also Read: Syndey Sweeney gets support from American Eagle after facing criticism for jeans ad

Some users defended Ulta and Jonathan Van Ness

Another woman pointed to the time Bud Light picked transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney for its social media promotion, which led to a drastic fall in its sales. "How can corporations not learn from Bud Light? Seriously? I WAS an Ulta customer. Looking at that made me say no thank you." However, there were others who supported Ness, clarifying that the influencer was promoting a line of products created by Ness and not Ulta Beauty. "Jonathan Van Ness is NOT "the spokeswoman for Ulta Beauty"!! He is in the store to promote his OWN line of hair care products from JVN Hair, a company he founded. Let me repeat, he promotes his own company and NOT Ulta Beauty," a user wrote.

Who is Jonathan Van Ness?