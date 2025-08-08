/'Better than America': US YouTuber impressed by Gurugram's Cyber Hub

A video of a US YouTuber in awe of India is going viral. Seemingly impressed with Gurugram’s Cyber Hub, he is seen panning his camera around the plush shopping arena, which also has eateries and international chain of restaurants. ‘It is better than America’ he claimed after admitting that it’s not all slums. Well, he is probably referring to the movies and the perception some have about India.

In his Instagram video, he said, "India is not all slums, overpopulation, and full of trash. There is some air pollution, but at least it looks like this! They got Chilli's; they got everything you could ask for.”

The YouTuber with the handle ‘Van Boys’ compared Cyber Hub to major US cities and expressed surprise at the destination and modernity. He was also amazedat Gurgaon's infrastructure and vibrant atmosphere, noting the presence of international brands like Chilli's.

Earlier, a US citizen, Kristen Fischer, living in India, spoke about the things that make India special, and she hopes to have these luxuries back home. In a social media post, she emphasises, "These are ten things India does that I wish we had in America."

