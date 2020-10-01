Kylie Jenner's Instagram post leads to a 'surge' in voting activities online

Kylie Jenner is doing her bit for the upcoming US Presidential elections. The 23-year makeup mogul is using her enviable follower base (200 million) on Instagram for a good cause.



Kylie recently shared a message on her instagram urging her fans to vote and stay informed about the 2020 US presidential elections.



On Monday, Kylie posted a link to Vote.org and according to a report on Fox News, the use of the site and its voter registration and verification tool increased 80% increase, a spokesperson for the site confirmed to Fox News. The spokesperson also said that the site had around 48,000 users checking out information on the site via Kylie's post.



"After Kylie Jenner's Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org's registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices are heard this election," Vote.org CEO Andrea Hailey told the media outlet.



The website wants to engage young voters and simplify the registration process for them.



Kylie's post had her posing in a bikini while the caption read as, "But are you registered to vote?Click the link in my bio ... Let’s make a plan to vote together."

Kylie also have a step by step instruction on how to register for voting through her Instagram stories. "We must all make our voices heard this November. Now, more than ever, we need change," Kylie wrote. "We have the power to make a difference. But we need to VOTE."



While the reality TV-star has urged fans to vote, she has so far not spoken in favour of any particular candidate.