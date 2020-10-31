Kylie Jenner turns Power Ranger, Kim Kardashian picks Carole Baskin for Halloween

Its a Halloween night and Kardashian-Jenner sisters- like every year- are among the first to celebrate the occasion.



The sisters took to their social media to reveal their first Halloween outfit. Kim Kardashian who has been making headlines for her lavish, tone-deaf 40th birthday celebration, transforms into Carole Baskin, while Kylie Jenner dressed up as the Red Power Ranger.



Kim, 40, revealed her look as Carol on her Instagram stories. In the pictures she donned a blonde wig and Carole’s trademark flower crown and, a leopard-print dress, and her three children, North, seven, Saint, five, and Chicago, two, wore tiger cub outfits with their faces painted.



Kylie was joined by her besties who were dressed as a Power Ranger team. Stassie Karanikolaou was dressed as the Pink Ranger, Kylie’s former assistant Victoria Villarroel was the Blue Power Ranger, and many more were dressed up in the theme of the classic 90s show. Kylie was dressed in a red bodysuit with a lengthy red wig and costume glasses.



