King of Kotha trailer: Dulquer Salmaan looks promising as gangster

The trailer for Dulquer Salmaan's action thriller King of Kotha has been finally unveiled and is packed with action and lots of drama. Directed by Abhilash Joshiy, the film takes us into the new world of gangsters. Shah Rukh unveiled the trailer of the movie. Sharing the link to the trailer, Khan wrote, ''Congratulations on the impressive #KOKTrailer , @dulQuer! Looking forward to the movie. Big hug to you and wishing the entire team a big success!.''

King of Kotha trailer -

Dulquer, who is predominantly known for his soft-boy image, seems to have broken his old-romantic hero image with his new rugged look. In the period drama, Dulquer is playing the notorious Raju and aspires to become a goon like his father. In the two-minute trailer, we see Dulquer doing heroic action scenes, fighting goons, car chasing, and emotional drama with a pinch of romance

The film stars Shahul Hassan as Prasanna, Aishwarya Lekshmi as Tara, Chemban Vinod Jose as Ranjith, and Nyla Usha as Manju. Wayfarer Films and Zee Studios back the film.

The pan-India film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam on August 24.

On the work front

Salman will next be seen in the upcoming Netflix series Guns & Gulaabs, which also stars Rajkumar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah. Helmed by Raj and DK, the series will premiere on August 18.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE