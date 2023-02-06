Kim Petras becomes first transgender woman to win Best Pop Duo/Group performance Grammy

Kim Petras made history at the 65th Grammy Awards. The German singer became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for best pop duo or group performance.



Petras, dressed in a bright red gown with a red veil, became emotional as she became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy with Sam Smith for their smash hit 'Unholy.'

"I'm the first transgender woman to win the award," she said in her acceptance speech. "I just want to thank all the transgender artists who kicked the door open in order for me to be here tonight."

In her speech, she also thanked Scottish music producer Sophie, who passed away two years ago, and Madonna for being inspirations for the LGBTQ+ community.

''Sophie in particular, my friend who passed away two years ago, who told me this would happen and always believed in me, Thank you so much for your inspiration, Sophie. I adore you, and your inspiration will always be in my music.''



Continuing her speech, she thanked Madonna "for fighting for LGBTQ rights."



"I grew up next to a highway in nowhere Germany, and my mother believed me that I was a girl, and I wouldn’t be here without her and her support," Kim said.

Later, she took to Twitter and joked, "OMG, I'm a tranny with a Grammy."

omg i’m a tranny with a grammy … — kim petras (@kimpetras) February 6, 2023 ×