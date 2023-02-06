Grammy 2023: Meet the big winners of the night

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

Beyonce is the new Queen of the Grammys! Queen Bey made history at the 65th Grammy Awards as she became the most decorated artist in the history of the awards with 32 wins in total and broke the 26-year-old record held by Georg Solti.



Other big winners of the night were Adele, Harry Styles, and Taylor Swift.

Beyonce

Pop superstar Beyonce broke the record for most career wins at the Grammy awards on Sunday and was in the running for more, including the prestigious best album accolade. The singer picked up four Grammys, including best dance/electronic album for "Renaissance, bringing her career total to 32. That surpassed the lifetime wins by late classical conductor Georg Solti.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Kedrick Lamar

US rapper Kendrick Lamar accepts the award for Best Rap Album for 'Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers' during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Viola Davis

Actor Viola Davis on Sunday won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir 'Finding Me,' granting her entry into the elite ranks of EGOT winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award. Davis is the third Black woman to earn this title, and the 18th person in history, and was thrilled to celebrate the moment on stage.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift took home a Grammy for Best Music Video at the awards ceremony for 'All Too Well: The Short Film'

(Photograph: Twitter )

Harry Styles

English singer-songwriter Harry Styles was the big winner of the night. On Sunday, he accepted the award for Best Pop Vocal Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Bad Bunny

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny won the award for the Best Música Urbana Album during the 65th Annual Grammy Award

(Photograph: Twitter )

Adele

Adele picked up the Best Solo Pop Performance Grammy Award for her song 'Easy on Me' during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. Taking the award, the 34-year-old singers dedicated her award to her son and gave an emotional shoutout to son Angelo. She said: "I want to dedicate this to my son Angelo. I wrote this first verse in the shower when I was choosing to change my son’s life and he's been nothing but humble and gracious and loving to me the whole time. And I love a piano ballad winning any kind of award because it's very old school and brave."

(Photograph: Twitter )

Sam Smith and German singer-songwriter Kim Petras accept the award for best Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kim Petras made history at the 65th Grammy Awards. The German singer became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy for best pop duo or group performance.



Petras, dressed in a bright red gown with a red veil, became emotional as she became the first transgender woman to win a Grammy with Sam Smith for their smash hit 'Unholy.'

(Photograph: Twitter )

Lizzo

Lizzo on Sunday won the Grammy for Record of the Year -- the award honoring overall performance of a song -- for her single 'About Damn Time,' besting a crowded field including Beyonce and Adele. Scoring the prize is something of a comeback for Lizzo, who was widely tipped to be the big winner in 2020 but lost all her chances at a major award to pop phenom Billie Eilish. "We are good inherently," she said through tears in a speech that brought the audience to its feet. "And anybody at home who feels misunderstood or on the outside looking in, like I did, just stay true to yourself."

(Photograph: Twitter )