Grammy Awards 2023: 10 awe-inspiring styles from the musicial night

| Updated: Feb 06, 2023, 09:03 AM IST

The most-awaited musical night of the year is here! The 65th Grammy Awards 2023 kicked off in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, and many big names of the music industry stepped out in their fashion best. Much like the past years, this year also the night was all about fashion. Some stars looked elegant and classy, while others' dramatic appearances took all the limelight.



From Taylor Swift's elegant yet bold look to Harry Styles and Cardi B's dramatic appearances, check out the celebrities who slayed the red carpet.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles' stunning Egonlab x Swarovski custom-made onesie left everyone speechless. For the musical night, Harry wore an amazing, colourful sequined jumpsuit with a broad neck and showed off his multiple tattoos. With his shiny appearance, Harry wore a pair of white boots and a golden double-chain necklace with a cross pendant.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Cardi B

Like always, Cardi B managed to make all the heads turn at the Grammy Awards red carpet. For the musical night, the singer stepper out wearing a dark blue colour dramatic dress from Gaurav Gupta Couture.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello stunned in a white and black ensemble from PatBO. Her dramatic dress featured a pearl bra with a body-hugging long skirt.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Lizzo

Lizzo arrived on the red carpet all decked up in a bright orange Dolce and Gabbana corset dress featuring a flowery cape.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Doja Cat

Bold and classy! Doja Cat was dressed to the nines on Sunday for music's biggest night. Doja was wearing a stunning one-shouldered black vinyl dress from Versace. She added more drama to her look with the matching gloves and the dramatic eyes.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox always manages to attract all the eyes. The much in love couple stepped out in the silver and white outfits.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift never disappoints us! The night's big winner dazzled in a dark blue dress with a crop top and matching skirt by Roberto Cavalli. Rocking her signature red lipstick, she accessorised her look with large blue earrings, a matching ring, and a blue nail polish.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo was sweet and simple! The young star stunned in a black sheer dress and wore a black bandeau and shorts underneath. Keeping it simple, Rodrigo accessorised her look with a black bean necklace, silver rings, and tiny earrings.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Paris Hilton

New mommy Paris Hilton made heads turn on the red carpet with her beauty. Hilton showed up in a sparkly gown featuring plunging neckline and a cutout. She completed her glamour look with smokey black eyes and glittery lips.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Best-dressed men

Not only the ladies, but the male invitees to the Grammys 2023 also drew a lot of attention with their stunning fashion choices. Anderson.Paak showed up wearing a floral suit, while Lil Uzi Vert's all-black look, which he accessorised with the diamond choker, took all the attention. Meanwhile, Miguel stunned in an all-denim look from Diesel.

(Photograph: Twitter )