Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner celebrate Biden-Harris' win despite Kanye West's defeat

The election results are out and one of the most controversial candidates of this season Kanye West, unfortunately, is not going to be the next president of United States. Although following the Joe Biden and Kamala Harris win, Kim Kardashian and all other family members congratulated the democrats for the big win and have given Kanye a major snub.



Reacting to the news, the reality-TV star took to her social media to shower her lover for the winners, despite her own husband suffering a terrible defeat in the presidential race. Several reports say, that Kanye only received 60,000 votes in total.

US Elections 2020: Celebrities who supported Joe Biden in the presidential race to the White House



In the series of tweet, she shared a picture of Joe and Kamala with three blue heart emojis in the caption. Later, mother of four also shared the video of an excited Kamala calling Joe about the victory

i’m emotional, relieved, and filled with joy this morning!!! 💙💙💙💙 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) November 7, 2020 ×

OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 7, 2020 ×

Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian, who also endorsed Kanye when she wore ''Vote Kanye'' merchandise, also congratulated Biden and Harris.

Sacha Baron Cohen mocks Donald Trump's defeat: 'You’re out of work'



By joining the celebration, Khloe Kardashian tweeted, "OMG I want to cry tears of joy!!!! Bravo!!!" before adding, "Great morning!!!!!!!!!". Kendall and Kylie Jenner too wished the duo for the victory. The fans had called out the whole family who were urging fans to vote but were not revealing who they are going to vote.

US election result 2020: Check out the celebrities who supported Donald Trump



Meanwhile, Kanye has already announced that he will run again in 2024.