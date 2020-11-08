US election result 2020: Check out the celebrities who supported Donald Trump

Jon Voight made it clear recently about his choice of 2020 election. In a video, shared on his twitter handle,the veteran actor said ''The evil is trying to win,”
“This is a battle for truths and the left are afraid of the true truths that President Donald Trump has brought forth. This is America: We are strong, we are smart and our leader, President Trump, has shown us this. If the impeachment proceeds, America will fall," the actor said in the video.
Kirstie Alley
Kirstie Alley shared her previous voting history on Twitter and noting that she has backed both Democrats and Republicans over the years, the actress revealed that this time she is going to vote for Donald Trump.
Stacy Dash
Actress Stacey Dash has shown her support for Donald Trump, on her social media page. Dash’s Twitter bio currently reads hashtags '#MAGA' and '#WomenForTrump'. In 2016, Stacey voted for Trump
Isaiah Washington
After walking out of Democratic party, actor Isaiah Washington is now a Donald Trump supporter, ''Walking away … is a sacrifice, it’s a risk, and there’s a penalty for it,” he had previously told. Adding to that the actor had said “the reason why I’ve chosen to walk away from the Democratic Party as I know it … is that something doesn’t feel right.” The former 'Grey's Anatomy' star appeared in a July 2020 promotional interview with Lara Trump.
50 Cent
The 45-year-old hip-hop mogul took to Instagram to offer his support for President Trump. This came after Vice President revealed his proposed tax plan that did not sit too well with the rapper. He shared a picture of the tax plan from a news broadcast that displayed "top tax rates by state under [the] Biden tax plan."