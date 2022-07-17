Kim Kardashian jets off to Australia to meet beau Pete Davidson as he films 'Wizards!'

American socialite and TV personality Kim Kardashian couldn't stay away from her beau for long. She decided to take a short trip to Australia where her handsome beau is filming for Orlando Bloom-starrer 'Wizards!'. As per reports, Kim K arrived at Cairns Airport in Queensland, Australia, on July 16, and she headed straight to her boyfriend to spend a few days in peace.

The diva was spotted donning an all-black attire as she deboarded her private jet. Kim paired her ensemble with oversized shades. Her platinum blonde locks looked perfect in a bun.

An insider spoke to E! News and revealed, "Kim is heading to Australia to visit Pete this weekend. She wanted to spend time with her kids before she left and did some special travel with them. Now she's off to see Pete and is very excited."

Kim Kardashian spotted in Australia today. pic.twitter.com/DJJAFDqhct — Kimberlina (@KNKWupdates) July 16, 2022

A few days ago, Kim shared a series of loved-up photos featuring Pete. In the caption, she added a wing emoji. It has over 6 billion likes, as of now and many have left compliments on the post for the couple. Take a look!

Kim opened up about her relationship with Pete on an episode of Hulu's 'The Kardashians'. She shared that they first met during the shoot of an SNL episode. And, she was instantly intrigued by him. As she was single and looking for someone to date, she decided to hit him up. And, as we all can see today, they are madly in love with each other. How adorable is that!

On the work front, Kim will soon return with season 2 of 'The Kardashians', while Pete is working on a number of Hollywood projects.

