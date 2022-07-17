'Game of Thrones' actress Emilia Clark is missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after aneurysm surgeries

In a recent interview, Emilia Clarke, the 'Game of Thrones' star, revealed that ‘quite a bit’ of her brain is missing after suffering from two serious aneurysms. During the filming of the famous HBO series, the actress underwent and survived two brain surgeries in 2011 and 2013 for her aneurysms. The aneurysm that could have killed her is a bulge in a blood vessel caused by a weakness in the wall of the vessel. Her recovery was not easy, but she still experiences some long-term effects.

In the interview, the 35-year-old actress said, "The amount of my brain that is no longer usable – it’s remarkable that I am able to speak, sometimes articulately, and live my life completely normally with absolutely no repercussions."

She added, "I am in the really, really, really small minority of people that can survive that. There’s quite a bit missing! Which always makes me laugh."

‘Because strokes, basically, as soon as any part of your brain doesn’t get blood for a second, it’s gone. And so the blood finds a different route to get around but then whatever bit it’s missing is therefore gone.’

Emilia said that her memory is intact as she’s able to perform without missing any of her lines in the new play, which is an adaptation of 'The Seagull.'

In a newspaper interview, she said, "The procedure had failed. I had a massive bleed, and the doctors made it plain that my chances of surviving were precarious if they didn’t operate again. This time they needed to access my brain in the old-fashioned way—through my skull. And the operation had to happen immediately."

After this gruelling experience, Emilia started a charity called SameYou, which raises money for patients recovering from brain surgeries and strokes.

