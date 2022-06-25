Emilia Clarke recalls her 'catastrophic failure' in a 2013 theatre play

Actor Emilia Clarke of `Game of Thrones` fame described her debut theatre performance in Broadway theatres as a `catastrophic failure`. Clarke made her debut Broadway performance with `Breakfast at Tiffany`s` opposite Cory Michael Smith and George Wendt in 2013.

According to the actor, she was `inexperience` and `not ready` at that time, reported Variety. "[It was a] catastrophic failure. It was just not ready. Was I ready? No, I was definitely not ready. I was a baby. I was so young and so inexperienced" confessed Clarke.

Clarke admitted that she was widely criticized for her acting. The New York Times reported that the actor performed like `an under-age debutante` who was trying too hard to fit the role of a sophisticated grown-up., reported Variety. Other film critics panned her to be miscast in the character.

Meanwhile, the `Game of Thrones` actor is preparing for her role as Nina in the play `The Seagull`, directed by Anton Chekhov, to be showcased on the West End stage.

Although `The Seagull` was supposed to launch in March 2020, the play got delayed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As Clarke takes to stage yet again for `The Seagull`, she feels it to be `10 times more frightening`, reported Variety.

"It`s 10 times more frightening because there`ll be people wanting to go and say, `Well she can only act on camera, she clearly can`t act on stage,` which is obviously the biggest fear," hoped the actor.

`The Seagull` is all geared up to run in the Harold Pinter Theatre from June 30 to September 10.