Roe vs Wade reversed: Celebrities calls it a 'devastating news' as Supreme Court end abortion rights

On Friday, the US Supreme Court shockingly overturned Roe v. Wade ruling, which would end the constitutional right to abortion across the country. "The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled, and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives," the court said. After the decision, US Supreme Court has now given rights to individual states and it's on them whether they want to permit or ban the procedure.

It is expected that out of 50 US states, half would make new laws and would make abortion illegal.

After the announcement, celebrities and people condemned the court's decision to end the constitutional abortion rights after 50 years. Several stars including Elizabeth Banks, and Ariana Debose among others slammed the decision and called it a ''devastating news''.



Calling the news devastating for families, Banks wrote ''This is devastating news for families - Men and women - who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights.''

This is devastating news for families - Men and women - who believe the government should not decide when and with whom they become parents. This is not the end of this fight for human rights. https://t.co/spFusnvwbF — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) June 24, 2022

I hope the 53% of white women who just couldn’t stomach voting for @HillaryClinton are happy that they’ve just ensured that their daughters grow up in #Gilead.



A woman’s right to choose is a HEALTH decision.



A PERSONAL health decision.



I’m a Christian and know that. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) June 24, 2022 ×

I don't even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

I have nothing nice to say at this moment in time. — Ariana DeBose (@ArianaDeBose) June 24, 2022