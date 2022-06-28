Maisie Williams reacts to 'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow spinoff: 'I think...'

Earlier this month, it was confirmed that a 'Game of Thrones' spinoff show on Jon Snow in development, with Kit Harington to return. Later, George RR Martin, the scribe of the fantasy series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' which served as the source material of 'GoT', also went on to confirm it and said the show was Kit's idea.

The series is tentatively titled 'Snow' and is only one of the many 'Game of Thrones' spinoff shows in development., though it is the only sequel we know of so far.

Now, Maisie Williams, the onscreen sister of Kit, has also commented on it. Williams, who played the role of Arya Stark in the parent series and won a lot of critical and audience acclaim, told People, "I think it's really exciting, and I think that Kit is such a phenomenal actor. Him playing Jon Snow was just like a cultural reset. I think everything that he touches is magic, and I'm excited to see what it's going to be."

Jon Snow was introduced as the bastard son of Lord Eddard Stark (Sean Bean) in the show. As his half-brother Robb Stark (Richard Madden) was given the charge of Winterfell when Eddard went south to King's Landing, Snow joined the Night's Watch, a military order that guards the Seven Kingdoms against threats like White Walkers.

Later, Snow emerged as one of the show's main characters and led the war of the living against the dead (White Walkers and their undead army of wights). The last we saw of Jon Snow, he was heading back beyond the wall to live among the wildlings. The new show will continue his adventures.

Emilia Clarke, who played one of the major characters Daenerys Targaryen and Snow's love interest, has also spoken about the show. She told BBC, “He has told me about it. And I know it exists. It’s happening. It’s been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he’s in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington.”

Meanwhile, 'House of the Dragon', based on a particular event in the history of Targaryens, is the only spinoff that is greenlit so far. It is coming soon, on August 21 to be precise.

