It's confirmed! GOT author George RR Martin reveals more details about the new Jon Snow series

It is confirmed, a new series on Jon Snow is in development and fans can't control their excitement. Few days after the news of Game of Thrones spin-off series in works took the headlines, GOT author George R.R. Martin has himself reacted to the rumours and confirmed that it's true.



The spin off series will follow the life of Jon Snow played by Kit Harrington after season 8.



Martin shared the exciting news on his personal blog and wrote, ''Yes, there is a Jon Snow show in development.''



He also shared that the tentative title of the show is 'SNOW'. Further, he also added that Kit was the one who brought the idea and also HBO has still not given green light to the project.



''Yes, it was Kit Harrington who brought the idea to us. I cannot tell you the names of the writers/ showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific,'' Martin blog reads.



Emilia Clark, who played the mother of dragon Daenerys Targaryen in the series also confirmed the news. During her interview with BBC, she said, "He (Kit) has told me about it. And I know it exists. It's happening."



She further added, "It's been created by Kit as far as I can understand, so he's in it from the ground up. So what you will be watching, hopefully, if it happens, is certified by Kit Harington."

