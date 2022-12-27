Khloe Kardashian shares picture of son for the first time

It was all things sparkly and glittery at the Kardashians as they got together for their annual Christmas party. While Kim Kardashian opted for a silver gown, Kourtney opted for a white sheer full length dress and Khloe stunned in red.

Khloe Kardashian shared a glimpse of her son’s face as she posed with him and her daughter in front of a huge Christmas tree. While Khloe matched her attire with daughter True in red Nicolas Jebran dresses, she held her boy in her arms as he wore a black onesie.

Sharing the pics on her Instagram, Khloe wrote, “Merry Christmas.”

Khloe did not share with the public the face of her son but only his side profile was visible. Now, 4 months old, Khloe is yet to disclose his name in public.