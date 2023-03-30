Khloe Kardashian schools a troll who asked her if she 'misses' her old face

Not one to take trolling, Khloe Kardashian gave it back to an internet user who tried to shade the reality star over her recent facial surgeries. It all happened as Khloe shared an Instagram video on March 29 of her daily routine – documenting her morning workout. She also decided to take a few Q&A’s in the form of comments that drop in. One such question bothered her but she didn’t take it lightly.

An internet user asked Khloe, "Do you miss your old face," to which Khloe quipped, "No."

Another user commented, "Try without a filter," with a laughing face emoji. Khloe responded, "What does a filter have to do with the workout queen?"

Not all questions were condescending. There were also some that pushed her to continue doing what she is. One wrote, "Thanks for sharing your routine! Def going to try it."

Khloe replied, "That makes me so happy you're gonna try it! I'll definitely post more of this stuff if you guys like it."

Before the workout began, Khloe’s fans saw a glimpse of her daughter True, who is now 4. She shares True with ex-partner Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian’s physical appearance has changed dramatically over the years. She has slimmed down, is toned, and is visibly thinner than she’s ever been. S for her face, she has admitted getting rhinoplasty done – aka a nose job. Netizens however claim that she’s also got liposuction, botox, and a Brazillian Butt Lift (BBL).

