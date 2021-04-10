Kerry Washington's faces backlash over her tweet on DMX & Prince Philip's death

Actress Kerry Washington disappointed many after she posted about the deaths of late Royal and the hip-hop star on her social media.



The Scandal actress found herself in the midst of controversy by her tweet which she deleted later. “Anybody else wondering what DMX and His Royal Highness Prince Phillip [sp] are chatting about together at the pearly gates? My love to both their families. May they both Rest In Peace,” she wrote.

Prince Philip, who was husband to Queen Elizabeth II and one of the longest-serving royal consort passed away aged 99 at Windsor Castle. On the other hand, American rapper and actor Earl Simmons, known by the stage name DMX or Dark Man X, died at age 50 after suffering a heart attack.



While Washington probably intended her message to be sweet but her tweet quickly garnered heavy backlash from netizens.

