Keanu Reeves, the rockstar? The Matrix actor reunited with his band after 20 years

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves turned into a rockstar for a band named Dogstar as he performed at the 2023 BottleRock Napa Valley festival, for the first time in 20 years. Keanu reunited with the band and played on the bass for the audiences.

Keanu Reeves recently opened up about reuniting with Dogstar. He said, “I missed playing together, I missed writing together, I missed doing shows together. It’s something I’ve always missed. We came to a spot where we weren’t playing anymore, and I missed it … Once we started to play, and it felt good, and really positive and creative, that’s when it was like, ‘Okay, let’s make this happen.'”

Keanu’s bandmate Robert Mailhouse recently gave him some advice ahead of performing in front of a live crowd. He said, “He was just super positive. He was like, ‘Listen to the music. Just be present in the song, and it will go from there’.” Keanu Reeves and the band Dogstar Dogstar was formed in 1991 when Keanu Reeves and Robert Mailhouse met at a supermarket and started a friendship. Reeves serves as the band’s bassist and backup vocalist while Mailhouse is a drummer and percussionist.

The band then had Gregg Miller join in a year later as the lead guitarist and vocalist. He left the band in 1995. Bret Domrose joined the band in 1994 as a guitarist and vocalist but when Miller left, he took over as lead vocalist.

Meanwhile, Dogstar is working on a new album with Keanu Reeves. He said, “I think all three of us just said, ‘Well, if we’re going to do this, let’s make a record.'”

