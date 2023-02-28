Katy Perry left in tears after watching gun-violence survivor’s audition: Our country has f***ing failed us!

Singer Katy Perry got emotional during a recent episode of American Idol after watching an audition of a mass-shooting survivor. Perry serves as a judge on the music reality show. The audition of 21-year-old Trey Louis took an emotional turn when he wowed the judges with his cover of the 2016 song ‘Stong’ originally sung by Whiskey Myers. Trey's moving performance made the judges give him a standing ovation. Trey now works as a mattress salesperson and while interacting with the judges post-performance he revealed he was a survivor of the 2018 mass shooting at Santa Fe High School in which a gunman allegedly killed eight students and two teachers.

“(I) lost a lot of friends,” said the stoic singer, who said the gunman opened fire in the classroom next to his before coming into his art class. “It’s just really been negative, and Santa Fe’s had a bad rap since 2018.”

All three judges appeared affected by his statement, and while Luke Bryan praised Louis’ vocals and big heart, Perry, 38, fell forward onto the table.

“Our country has f – – king failed us!” shouted Perry while crying, prompting a composed Louis to acknowledge the statement and saying, “Facts” — to which Perry responded, “This is not OK.”

“You should be singing here because you love music, not because you had to go through that f – – king bulls – – t,” Perry said, still crying. “You don’t have to lose eight friends. I hope that you remind people that we have to change. ’Cuz, you know, I’m scared, too.”

Watch Trey Louis' audition at the American Idol here:

Her co-judges Bryan and Lionel Richie, looked visibly emotional, and tried to console Perry with outstretched arms. “It’s terrible, Katy. Horrible,” Louis responded to Perry.

“We have tolerated this for so long, too long. It’s become the norm,” said a teary Richie. After his performance, Louis was given a unanimous “yes” by the three judges and moved to the next round.

