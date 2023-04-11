Kate Middleton surprises royal watchers as she wears stunning red nail paint to Easter celebrations

As the British royal family gears up for King Charles’ coronation on May 6, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge along with their kids were spotted enjoying a quiet Easter Sunday. What stood out from the event this time was Kate Middleton’s bright red nail paint that she paired with her chic blue outfit for Easter celebrations. This was the first time they were seen in public as Prince and Princess of Wales.

This was also the first outing for Prince Louis who tagged along for the holiday outing with older siblings Prince George, and Princess Charlotte. The family coordinated in bright blue outfits for the church service. This is where Kate Middleton debuted red nail paint, something she never usually does. Kate is known for wearing neutral hues or going sans nail paint on most occasions. Her red paint stood out against the blue clutch that matched her ensemble.

Meanwhile, late Queen Elizabeth was famous for wearing bright outfits so that she could stand out in the crowd but always kept her nails in neutral colour. In fact, she made sheer pink polish famous in 1989 when her hairstylist revealed that it was “the only colour that Her Majesty would wear”. It’s widely known that Queen Elizabeth found colourful nail polish distracting.

Currently, the British royal family is gearing up for King Charles III’s coronation. It’s unclear whether William’s younger brother’s family, Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle will make it to the event. In March, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the couple "received email correspondence" regarding King Charles' coronation.

