Kate Middleton looks ravishing in yellow dress as she attends Wimbledon finals

British royal Kate Middleton is back to Wimbledon with her breathtaking glowing look. After skipping the men’s semi-final match, the Duchess of Cambridge made sure to attend the ladies’ singles final today between Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina.



On Saturday, she was looking stunning in a bright yellow midi dress with long plates in the skirt portion. Her look was perfect for the sunny afternoon, which she accessorised with a pair of cool sunglasses, minimal jewellery and white leather heels. However, her husband Prince William was missing from the event.





Talking about her makeup, Middleton kept it simple as well with light smokey eyes and a pink tint on her lips and cheeks.



Apart from Kate, Superstar Tom Crusie, who is also an avid fan of tennis, was in attendance. The 'Top Gun' actor was seated just a few rows away from the royal.



Like always, Cruise looked handsome in a blue suit which he paired with a white shirt.

Later, Kate also presented the winner Rybakina with the Rosewater Dish trophy.

Earlier this week, Kate and William both were clicked at the All England Club for the quarter-finals. The royal couple also attended the men's singles quarter final match on Tuesday between Novak Djokovic & Jannik Sinner. Kate was praised online for how she sweetly greeted her parents who were seated just a few rows away from them.





'Killing Eve' star Jodie Comer was also among the attendees and was sitting just a few rows away from the Middleton. Comer was looking beautiful in a green dress.