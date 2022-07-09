Elena Rybakina creates history, beats Ons Jabeur to become 1st Kazakh player to clinch Wimbledon title

Elena Rybakina was not the underdog but far from the favourite when she took the court against Tunisia's Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final at Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday (July 09). Jabeur had been one of the best players throughout the tournament and was in rampaging form but Rybakina stood tall at the Centre Court with her maiden Wimbledon triumph.

Rybakina created history by becoming the first tennis player from Kazakhstan to win a Grand Slam singles title in tennis. The world no.23 defeated Jabeur 3-6,6-2,6-2 to register a stellar comeback win after going down in the first set. After losing the first set, Rybakina dominated the proceedings against Jabeur in the final to clinch a memorable win.

It was a historic summit clash between the two as both Rybakina and Jabeur were taking part in the first-ever Grand Slam singles final and were the first from their respective countries to feature in a Grand Slam final. 23-year-old Rybakina has become the youngest to win the Wimbledon title since Petra Kvitova in 2011.

More to follow...