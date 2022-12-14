Kate Hudson is venturing into music; debut album to release in 2023

Hollywood star Kate Hudson, who played pivotal roles in 'Fool's Gold', 'Bride Wars' and 'Good People' among others, is all set to add another golden feather to her already decorated hat. The actress is venturing into the world of music and is all set to drop her debut album next year.

On the latest episode of 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon', Hudson revealed that she's been a songwriter since she was 19, but "never shared" her work. And, during the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, she was determined to live her life with no regrets. So, she decided to put her work out, without worrying about the reaction she might get from the audience.

"You know, I had this thing (during) COVID. Every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm in early 40s... not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, 'You know, what am I doing?'," she explained.

"I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations," she said while talking about her forthcoming project. "I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it. And I'm really proud of it. I can't wait."

Hudson also confirmed during the episode that her album will release "next year".

Back in April, Hudson shared a photo on Instagram from a recording studio and revealed that she is planning to put out her first album. "Finally realised it's time to say f***! it and saaaannngg!!!!! #albumincoming #myikigai," Hudson wrote in the post's caption, seemingly referring to music as her "ikigai".

'Ikigai' is a Japanese word which means finding a sense of purpose or a reason to jump out of bed every morning. It is a holistic exercise advocated in the Japanese culture which allows a person to identify and move towards their passion in a structured approach.

