Kate Hudson and Chlöe to perform at 2024 GLAAD Media Awards

The annual GLAAD Media Awards have announced their lineup for the 2024 ceremony, featuring performances by Kate Hudson and Chlöe. Hudson will perform her latest single "Talk About Love," while Chlöe will debut her new track "FYS."

GLAAD stands for Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation. It is a non-governmental organization (NGO) that monitors media for discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community. GLAAD's programs include the GLAAD Media Awards, which honour media for their fair, accurate, and inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.

Hudson expressed her gratitude to the LGBTQ community for their support throughout her career, stating, "It is a privilege to share another facet of my artistry with my nearest and dearest fans, and to expand on my lifelong journey of being an ally."

Chlöe, known for her advocacy and allyship, said, "It is so important to me to be an ally and advocate for an organization that for decades has stood for unity, inclusiveness, and Human Rights."

The ceremony will also honour Oprah Winfrey with the Vanguard Award for her commitment to allyship and Niecy Nash-Betts with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, which recognises LGBTQ members in the entertainment industry.

Hosted by Wayne Brady, the event will feature appearances by Billie Joe Armstrong, Chrishell Stause, Hannah Waddingham, Jason Sudeikis, and more.