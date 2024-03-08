Roseanne and The Conners house hits the market for $225,000
The iconic "Roseanne house" in Evansville, Indiana, used for exterior shots in the TV series, is on sale for $225,000.
The iconic "Roseanne house" in Evansville, Indiana, is up for sale, offering fans of the hit TV series a chance to own a piece of television history. Priced at $225,000, the house, located at 619 Runnymeade Avenue near the University of Evansville, was used for exterior shots to establish the location for both the original Roseanne and its spinoff, The Conners.
Despite its television fame, the inside of the house looks nothing like the sitcom. The property was last on the market in 2015 and is now being sold "as is," though it has been freshly painted and features new carpets.
Listing agent Dorren Hallenberger revealed that there has been significant interest in the property, with many curious buyers wanting to see the current interior of the house after watching the television show.
"People wanna know what the inside looks like now since they watched the television show," said Hallenberger. "People looked at all the interior pictures online, so people just want to know what's going on in Evansville, and you know it's important to the community."
The house boasts four bedrooms and two full baths, making it a spacious and comfortable living space for potential buyers. On the official website, the property description reads, "You may recognise the front of this house. It is one of the most famous homes in Evansville and it is for sale. The front exterior of this home was used in the show, Roseanne. Just a block from University of Evansville. This home offers a lot of room, a total of 4 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Laundry is on Main Level. 2 Car Detached Garage with overhead door on the back of it and a service door and window on the front of garage. Privacy fence around the back yard. . Roof less than 3 years old, A/C has a new motor 4 years ago, basement waterproofing 2022, House freshly painted Feb 2024, New carpet March 2024. House sold as is."