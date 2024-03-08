Roseanne and The Conners house hits the market for $225,000

The iconic "Roseanne house" in Evansville, Indiana, is up for sale, offering fans of the hit TV series a chance to own a piece of television history. Priced at $225,000, the house, located at 619 Runnymeade Avenue near the University of Evansville, was used for exterior shots to establish the location for both the original Roseanne and its spinoff, The Conners.

Despite its television fame, the inside of the house looks nothing like the sitcom. The property was last on the market in 2015 and is now being sold "as is," though it has been freshly painted and features new carpets.

Listing agent Dorren Hallenberger revealed that there has been significant interest in the property, with many curious buyers wanting to see the current interior of the house after watching the television show.

"People wanna know what the inside looks like now since they watched the television show," said Hallenberger. "People looked at all the interior pictures online, so people just want to know what's going on in Evansville, and you know it's important to the community."