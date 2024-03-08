Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball series creator, dies at 68

“It’s our deep regret that he still had several works in the middle of creation with great enthusiasm. Also, he would have many more things to achieve,” reads the statement from Bird Studio, which includes the disclaimer that it has been machine-translated. “He has left many manga titles and works of art to this world. Thanks to the support of so many people around the world, he has been able to continue his creative activities for over 45 years. We hope that Akira Toriyama’s unique world of creation continues to be loved by everyone for a long time to come.”

Akira was one of the most renowned personalities in the Manga world, and his comic series Dragon Ball is one of the best-selling titles that became a worldwide sensation. The comic series debuted in 1984 and followed the life of a boy named Son Goku and his adventures to collect the magical Dragon balls that will increase his power and help him fight the evils. Before Dragon Ball, Akira made his name in the world of manga series Dr. Slump.