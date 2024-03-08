Maidaan trailer: Ajay Devgn starrer has Chak De vibe but in football

All set for an Eid release this year, Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan dropped its first trailer video which tells the story of an unsung hero, Syed Abdul Rahim, who brought pride to Indian football.

The film tells the story of a forgotten hero who changed the way we perceive football in India as it got so much fame that it is still unmatched, even after 60 years. Ajay will be seen playing Indian coach Rahim who created history and records for India. Rahim trained and coached the players of that time for the impending Asian Games.

Maidaan is based on a true story

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. Ajay essays the role of legendary Indian coach Syed Abdul Rahim, a man who breathes football and has the title of being called the architect of modern indian football. In the trailer, his wife, played by Priyamani, calls football his first love.

Set in the timeline of 1950-60s, Syed Abdul Rahim dreams to form a world class football team which will put India on the world map. Based on their talents and without considering their socio-economic conditions, Syed Abdul Rahim chooses underdogs for the national team. The struggle begins when the government doesn't show the same faith in the team. The film's trailer pegs Maidaan very much like Chake De, where against odds, Ajay drives the team to victory.

The film tackles those issues, how its much more about politics than the actual sport -- which decided a game's fate in a country dealing with poverty and unemployment issues.

As for the record, under Syed Abdul Rahim, India won gold medals in Asian Games of (1951-Delhi and 1962-Jakarta), played semi-finals of Summer Olympics (1956-Melbourne) making India the first ever Asian country to achieve this place.

In addition to Ajay Devgn, the film also eatures Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, and the well-known Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh.

Take a look at the trailer here:

Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla, the screenplay and dialogues are written by Saiwyn Quadras and Ritesh Shah respectively. Maidaan’s music is by AR Rahman and lyrics are penned by Manoj Muntashir Shukla.