Kareena Kapoor Khan ending 2020 by cuddling & snuggling with Saif and Taimur

Many B-town celebrities have kickstarted their New Year celebration and have en-routed to the exotic destinations to welcome 2021 on a happy note. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan is bidding goodbye to the pandemic year while staying in her bed with her husband Said Ali Khan and her little munchkin Taimur. Kareena Kapoor announces new book for 'moms-to-be'



The mommy-to-be recently shared her new selfie in which she can be seen spending some quality selfie time with her family on bed.

''Ending the year snuggling and cuddling trying to force the boys into a perfect picture...'' she wrote in her caption. ''2020 would not have been possible without the two loves of my life... marching ahead... to new beginnings.. Stay safe my friends... Love and hope from us. We love you all...Happy new year.''

In the pictures, Kareena, Saif and Taimur, all sitting in bed, posing for selfies. In the pictures, Bebo can be seen glowing and smiling while she got a kiss from Saif. After the selfies, in the final picture, three of them can be seen cuddling in the cozy blankets.

Meanwhile, the actress is all set to welcome her second baby with her husband in the new year.

